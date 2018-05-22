Graham Anthony Devine (born 1971 in Liverpool, Merseyside) is an English classical guitarist.

Devine studied with Gordon Crosskey at Chetham's School of Music in Manchester. He moved to Brazil at the age of nineteen and quickly became known there as a teacher and performer.

Devine has been a laureate of many international competitions, including the Mottola International Guitar Competition in Italy, the Certamen Francisco Tárrega in Benicasim, Spain, and the Stotsenberg International Guitar Competition in the United States. He won first prize at the 2002 Alhambra International Guitar Competition in Alcoy, Spain, and again at the Emilio Pujol Guitar Competition in Italy.

He has recorded three CDs for Naxos Records, featuring music by Leo Brouwer, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Alan Rawsthorne, Heitor Villa-Lobos and William Walton, among others. His other recordings for Granary-Guitars include music by Johann Sebastian Bach, Enrique Granados, Manuel Ponce, Joaquín Rodrigo and Domenico Scarlatti and the first recording of Federico Moreno Torroba's Sonata-Fantasia.