Tal BachmanBorn 13 August 1968
Tal Bachman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1968-08-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f8364fea-e139-4e9b-9f95-2081dc7a91b6
Tal Bachman Biography (Wikipedia)
Talmage Charles Robert "Tal" Bachman (born August 13, 1968) is a Canadian singer-songwriter and musician. He is best known for his late 1999 hit, "She's So High", a pop rock tune from his self-titled 1999 album that led to a BMI award.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tal Bachman Tracks
Sort by
She's So High
Tal Bachman
She's So High
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She's So High
Last played on
Tal Bachman Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist