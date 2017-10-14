Peter Wadams, better known by his stage name P-Money, is a New Zealand hip-hop DJ and producer. His notable work includes the hit song "Everything" featuring New Zealand R&B singer Vince Harder, which reached number one on the New Zealand Singles Chart for three weeks in 2008, however he is best known for his recordings with Scribe including the 2003 smash hit "Not Many". Peter Wadams is also credited as co-writer and producer on the 2017 hit "Call On Me" by Australian singer Starley.