P‐MoneyNZ hip hop producer and turntablist. Born 25 February 1978
P‐Money
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1978-02-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f8356d6d-8a31-4a0d-8488-37141330998c
P‐Money Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Wadams, better known by his stage name P-Money, is a New Zealand hip-hop DJ and producer. His notable work includes the hit song "Everything" featuring New Zealand R&B singer Vince Harder, which reached number one on the New Zealand Singles Chart for three weeks in 2008, however he is best known for his recordings with Scribe including the 2003 smash hit "Not Many". Peter Wadams is also credited as co-writer and producer on the 2017 hit "Call On Me" by Australian singer Starley.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
P‐Money Tracks
Sort by
We Run The Show (feat. Asher D & P Money)
Star.One
We Run The Show (feat. Asher D & P Money)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05j1hy5.jpglink
We Run The Show (feat. Asher D & P Money)
Last played on
Like Dem Man (feat. Hyde)
Pharoah
Like Dem Man (feat. Hyde)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzkc.jpglink
Like Dem Man (feat. Hyde)
Featured Artist
Last played on
10/10
P Money
10/10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzkc.jpglink
10/10
Last played on
Top Boy 2 (feat. P‐Money & Little Dee)
Blacks
Top Boy 2 (feat. P‐Money & Little Dee)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047v1r8.jpglink
Top Boy 2 (feat. P‐Money & Little Dee)
Last played on
King
Star One
King
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x3wm.jpglink
King
Last played on
Dubsteppin'
P‐Money
Dubsteppin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwd8j.jpglink
Dubsteppin'
Last played on
Everything (feat. Vince Harder) (Blame Remix)
P‐Money
Everything (feat. Vince Harder) (Blame Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dubsteppin' (Skeptiks remix)
P‐Money
Dubsteppin' (Skeptiks remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dubsteppin' (Skeptiks remix)
Last played on
Dubsteppin (J:Kenzo Remix)
P‐Money
Dubsteppin (J:Kenzo Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dubsteppin (J:Kenzo Remix)
Last played on
Legio of Doom (feat. Discarda)
P‐Money
Legio of Doom (feat. Discarda)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Legio of Doom (feat. Discarda)
Last played on
I Can't Stop
P‐Money
I Can't Stop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can't Stop
Last played on
Everything I Need
P‐Money
Everything I Need
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everything I Need
Last played on
Smashing it up in Magaluf!
P‐Money
Smashing it up in Magaluf!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smashing it up in Magaluf!
Last played on
Boo You
P‐Money
Boo You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btwv4.jpglink
Boo You
Last played on
P‐Money Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist