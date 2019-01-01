Giardini di Mirò is an Italian post rock band from Cavriago, in the province of Reggio Emilia, Italy. The group’s music is a mix of psychedelia, shoegaze, dream pop, noise, post punk.

The band is formed by Jukka Reverberi (guitar, bass, live electronics, percussion vocals), Corrado Nuccini (guitar, vocals), Luca Di Mira (keyboards), Mirko Venturelli (bass, clarinet, saxophone), Emanuele Reverberi (violin, trumpet). From 2003 until 2011 the drummer was Francesco Donadello, now is Lorenzo Cattelani.

Giardini di Mirò was born in 1995 from a collaboration between the then university friends Corrado Nuccini and Giuseppe Camuncoli. In 1998 was the first self-produced EP and the first live performances.

The band’s discography is rich of publications. In addition to the five official albums there is a multitude of EP, remixes and unreleased collections with independent labels (2nd rec, Fictionfriction, Love Boat, Contact , Earsugar). The group collaborated with many musicians: Sara Lov Hood, Alessandro Raina, DNTL, Alias, Hermann & Kleine, Styrofoam, Apparat, Piano Magic, Isan, Paul Anderson, and many others.