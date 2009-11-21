After DarkSwedish dragshow. Formed 1976
After Dark
1976
After Dark Biography (Wikipedia)
After Dark (1976-2018) was a Swedish drag act starring entertainer Christer Lindarw who eventually also began appearing intermittently out of drag and singing with his own voice.
Come With Me
