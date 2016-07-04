Devaki PanditBorn 1965
Devaki Pandit
1965
Devaki Pandit Biography (Wikipedia)
Devaki Pandit (Marathi: देवकी पंडित) (born 6 March 1965) is an Indian Classical Singer.
With melody in her voice and charm in her persona, Devaki Pandit has developed her own unique style of singing and has won many hearts through her endearing performances.
Devaki Pandit Tracks
Woh To Hai Albela
Kumar Sanu
Woh To Hai Albela
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cq8wh.jpglink
Woh To Hai Albela
Last played on
Shri Krishna Har
Devaki Pandit
Shri Krishna Har
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shri Krishna Har
Last played on
Gaaiye Ganapati Jagvandan
Devaki Pandit
Gaaiye Ganapati Jagvandan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gaaiye Ganapati Jagvandan
Last played on
Manas Pooja
Devaki Pandit
Manas Pooja
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Manas Pooja
Last played on
Jai Raghunandan Jai Siyaram
Devaki Pandit
Jai Raghunandan Jai Siyaram
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jai Raghunandan Jai Siyaram
Last played on
Sundar Gopalam
Devaki Pandit
Sundar Gopalam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sundar Gopalam
Last played on
Hey Nath
Devaki Pandit
Hey Nath
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hey Nath
Last played on
Shiv Stotra
Devaki Pandit
Shiv Stotra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shiv Stotra
Last played on
Mere To Girdhar Gopal
Devaki Pandit
Mere To Girdhar Gopal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mere To Girdhar Gopal
Last played on
Shadakshar Stotra
Devaki Pandit
Shadakshar Stotra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shadakshar Stotra
Last played on
He Naath Ab To
Devaki Pandit
He Naath Ab To
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
He Naath Ab To
Last played on
Jagdambike
Devaki Pandit
Jagdambike
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jagdambike
Last played on
Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh
Devaki Pandit
Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh
Last played on
Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu
Devaki Pandit
Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu
Last played on
Gayatri Aarti
Devaki Pandit
Gayatri Aarti
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gayatri Aarti
Last played on
Nathab To Aisi Daya Ho
Devaki Pandit
Nathab To Aisi Daya Ho
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nathab To Aisi Daya Ho
Last played on
Jai Dev Jai Dev
Devaki Pandit
Jai Dev Jai Dev
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jai Dev Jai Dev
Last played on
He Naath
Devaki Pandit
He Naath
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
He Naath
Last played on
Gayatri Chalisa
Devaki Pandit
Gayatri Chalisa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gayatri Chalisa
Last played on
Devaki Pandit Links
