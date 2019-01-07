Abhijeet Bhattacharya, better known as Abhijeet, is a Bollywood playback singer born to a Kanpur-based businessman turned editor Dhirendranath Bhattacharya, and his wife Kamladevi Bhattacharya in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Abhijeet was the youngest among the four sons in the family. He married a fashion designer Sumati Bhattacharya in 1990 and has two sons Dhruv Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Jai Abhijeet Bhattacharya. Abhijeet Bhattacharya has sung 6034 songs in over 1000 films.

Abhijeet got his first break by the composer RD Burman and his debut film was Anand aur Anand [better source needed] in which he got chance to sing alongside his idol and mentor Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar. However, despite of music the film didn't work well at the box office and Abhijeet's career ended just at before flourishing and Bhattacharya had to struggle for seven year when his Bollywood career formally began in 1991 with the film Baaghi. He has sung songs in more than 18 languages including Bengali, Odia, Bhojpuri, Marathi and Gujarati. He won Film fare Award in 1997. He has also released many Indian pop albums. He has also judged Indian reality shows like Amul Star Voice Of India and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs several times.