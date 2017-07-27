Michaela AnneCountry singer/songwriter
Michaela Anne
Michaela Anne Biography (Wikipedia)
Michaela Anne is an American Americana musician from Brooklyn, New York, currently living in Nashville, Tennessee.
Michaela Anne Tracks
Living Without You
Michaela Anne
Living Without You
Living Without You
Liquor Up
Michaela Anne
Liquor Up
Liquor Up
Upcoming Events
12
Jan
2019
Michaela Anne, Ron Pope
Union Chapel, London, UK
13
Jan
2019
Michaela Anne
Manchester Academy 2, Manchester, UK
29
Jan
2019
Michaela Anne, Beth Rowley, Gangstagrass, Dogs, Treetop Flyers, Mike Farris, Ethan Johns, Austin Lucas, Nicki Bluhm, Amber Rubarth, Birds of Chicago, Caroline Spence, Amy Speace, CoCo and the Butterfields, Sam Lewis, Caleb Caudle, Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou, Police Dog Hogan, The Hanging Stars, William The Conqueror, Carson McHone, Wild Ponies, Sam Morrow, Neilson Hubbard, Noble Jacks, Bennett Wilson Poole, The Southern Companion, Lucas & King, Blue Highways, Days Are Done, Arkansas Dave, Martha L. Healy, Jamie Freeman and The Hungry Mothers
Americana Fest UK Showcase, London, UK
29
Jan
2019
Michaela Anne, Gangstagrass, Treetop Flyers, Mike Farris, Austin Lucas, Nicki Bluhm, Amber Rubarth, Birds of Chicago, Caroline Spence, Martin Harley, Amy Speace, CoCo and the Butterfields, Sam Lewis, Caleb Caudle, Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou, Police Dog Hogan, The Hanging Stars, William The Conqueror, Carson McHone, Wild Ponies, Sam Morrow, Neilson Hubbard, Noble Jacks, Bennett Wilson Poole, The Southern Companion, Lucas & King, Blue Highways, Arkansas Dave, Days Are Done, Martha L. Healy, Jamie Freeman, The Hungry Mothers and The Luck (UK)
Unknown venue, London, UK
