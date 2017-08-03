General Trees
General Trees
General Trees Biography (Wikipedia)
Amos Edwards (born c.1960) better known by his stage name General Trees, was one of the most popular Jamaican dancehall deejays of the 1980s, best known for his hits in the latter half of the decade.
General Trees Tracks
Gone A Negril
Gone A Negril
Champion (feat. Josey Wales, Burro Banton, Jigsy King, Little Twitch, Sherrie, Lady G, Paper Tiger, Capleton, General Trees, Buju Banton, Shabba Ranks, Sizzla, Peter Metro, Ninjaman & Bounty Killer)
Yellowman
Champion (feat. Josey Wales, Burro Banton, Jigsy King, Little Twitch, Sherrie, Lady G, Paper Tiger, Capleton, General Trees, Buju Banton, Shabba Ranks, Sizzla, Peter Metro, Ninjaman & Bounty Killer)
Everything So So So
Everything So So So
