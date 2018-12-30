Darryl Jenifer (born October 22, 1960) is the bassist for the hardcore punk band Bad Brains and for the rap-rock group The White Mandingos. He appeared in TV's Illest Minority Moments presented by ego trip and the three-part ego trip's Race-O-Rama on VH1.

Born in Washington, D.C., Jenifer released his first solo album entitled In Search of Black Judas on October 26, 2010. This post-dub work has been in the process of being developed for a decade, initially to be called 'Sacred Love Meets Black Vova Under the Irish Moss'.