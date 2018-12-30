Darryl JeniferBorn 22 October 1960
Darryl Jenifer (born October 22, 1960) is the bassist for the hardcore punk band Bad Brains and for the rap-rock group The White Mandingos. He appeared in TV's Illest Minority Moments presented by ego trip and the three-part ego trip's Race-O-Rama on VH1.
Born in Washington, D.C., Jenifer released his first solo album entitled In Search of Black Judas on October 26, 2010. This post-dub work has been in the process of being developed for a decade, initially to be called 'Sacred Love Meets Black Vova Under the Irish Moss'.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
