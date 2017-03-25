Herbert Frederick Hunt (September 21, 1923 – April 25, 1986) was an English jazz pianist.

Hunt was born in London, where he began his career playing with Mike Daniels and Cy Laurie (1951), then joined Alex Welsh's band from 1954 to 1962 and again from 1964 to 1974. As Welsh's primary pianist, he became one of Britain's leading trad jazz musicians, and recorded with Eddie Davis, Bud Freeman, Eddie Miller, and Ben Webster in 1967. After leaving Welsh in 1974, he played in Copenhagen and South Africa, then split his time after 1976 between Britain and Denmark. He led a trio featuring Lennie Hastings from 1978, and worked frequently at London's Pizza Express until his death. He toured with Wild Bill Davison late in the 1970s and played with Welsh once more in the early 1980s before retiring due to failing health. He died in Weybridge, aged 62.