Steel PantherFka Metal Shop/Skool & Danger Kitty. Formed April 1985. Disbanded April 2008
Steel Panther
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4rk.jpg
1985-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f82927e4-b905-4e3b-a82e-5184fbb68b29
Steel Panther Biography (Wikipedia)
Steel Panther is an American comedic glam metal band from Los Angeles, California, mostly known for their profane and humorous lyrics, as well as their exaggerated on-stage personae that reenact the stereotypical 1980s "glam metal" lifestyle.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Steel Panther Performances & Interviews
Steel Panther Tracks
Sort by
The Burden Of Being Wonderful
Steel Panther
The Burden Of Being Wonderful
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4rk.jpglink
The Burden Of Being Wonderful
Last played on
You're Beautiful When You Don't Talk
Steel Panther
You're Beautiful When You Don't Talk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01wz2n6.jpglink
Eyes of a Panther
Steel Panther
Eyes of a Panther
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4rk.jpglink
Eyes of a Panther
Last played on
Just Like Tiger Woods
Steel Panther
Just Like Tiger Woods
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4rk.jpglink
It Won't Suck Itself
Steel Panther
It Won't Suck Itself
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bty30.jpglink
If You Really Love Me
Steel Panther
If You Really Love Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4rk.jpglink
If You Really Love Me
Last played on
If You Really Really Love Me
Steel Panther
If You Really Really Love Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw8t3.jpglink
Don't Stop Believing
Steel Panther
Don't Stop Believing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4rk.jpglink
Community Property
Steel Panther
Community Property
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4rk.jpglink
Death To All But Metal
Steel Panther
Death To All But Metal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4rk.jpglink
I Want It That Way
Steel Panther
I Want It That Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4rk.jpglink
Sexy Santa
Steel Panther
Sexy Santa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4rk.jpglink
Sexy Santa
Last played on
Steel Panther Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist