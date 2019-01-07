Maria McKeeBorn 17 August 1964
Maria McKee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqrpg.jpg
1964-08-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f8276a46-0c87-4d2f-a0d3-f22900f9cbfe
Maria McKee Biography (Wikipedia)
Maria Luisa McKee (born August 17, 1964) is an American singer-songwriter. She is best known for her work with Lone Justice, her 1990 UK solo chart-topping hit, "Show Me Heaven", and her song "If Love Is a Red Dress (Hang Me in Rags)" from the film Pulp Fiction. She is the half-sister of Bryan MacLean, who was best known as a guitarist and vocalist in the band Love.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Maria McKee Tracks
Sort by
Show Me Heaven
Maria McKee
Show Me Heaven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrpg.jpglink
Show Me Heaven
Last played on
The Way Young Lovers Do
Maria McKee
The Way Young Lovers Do
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrpg.jpglink
The Way Young Lovers Do
Last played on
Can't Pull The Wool Down
Maria McKee
Can't Pull The Wool Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrpg.jpglink
Can't Pull The Wool Down
Last played on
Maria McKee Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Sheryl Crow Acoustic Session!
-
Sheryl Crow: "There was a big debate whether it would even be on the album... I voted against it..."
-
How does Sheryl Crow write a hit single?!
-
Sheryl Crow: 'I have to educate my kids about Michael Jackson!
-
Drivetime's songwriting masterclass...
-
Steve Earle and Shawn Colvin
-
Emmylou Harris reminisces onstage at the Ryman Auditorium
-
Emmylou Harris enters Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
-
Sheryl Crow chats to Steve Wright
-
Sheryl Crow is inducted into Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
Back to artist