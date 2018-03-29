Southside JohnnyBorn 4 December 1948
John Lyon (born December 4, 1948), better known by his stage name Southside Johnny, is an American singer-songwriter who usually fronts his band Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes.
Southside Johnny has long been considered the Grandfather of "the New Jersey Sound." Jon Bon Jovi has acknowledged Southside Johnny as his "reason for singing."
The Fever
The Fever
This Time It's For Real
This Time It's For Real
I Don't Want To Go Home
I Don't Want To Go Home
Hearts Of Stone
Hearts Of Stone
walk away renee
walk away renee
Tired Skin
Tired Skin
The Time
The Time
Please Call Me Baby
Please Call Me Baby
Umbrella In My Drink
Umbrella In My Drink
I Don't Want To Go Home
I Don't Want To Go Home
The Fever
The Fever
Walk Away
Walk Away
