AuroraChristian pop group. Formed 2000. Disbanded 2002
Aurora
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f823f8b3-596d-432b-ad62-a4b2e783ed82
Aurora Biography (Wikipedia)
Aurora was an American Christian girl group that was made up of sisters Lauren, Racquel and Rachel Smith from Georgia. The group released two albums, Aurora and Bigger than Us, and had singles "Mercy Me" and "Outta My Heart" on UK radio.
On March 1, 2001, the group performed in Tulsa, Oklahoma for the Amazing Pop Invasion tour premiere, a 30-city event headlined by Raze. The tour also featured Tammy Trent, UK DJ Doug Ross and fellow girl pop group Whisper Loud. However, Raze frontman Ja'Marc Davis was arrested that night for molesting teen girls in 1998. The remainder of the tour was cancelled after a concert of March 6, 2001, which omitted Davis and Whisper Loud. Aurora disbanded in 2002.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Aurora Tracks
Sort by
Half The World Away
AURORA
Half The World Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037bsfb.jpglink
Half The World Away
Last played on
Forever Alone
AURORA
Forever Alone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02prvsf.jpglink
Forever Alone
Last played on
Aurora Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist