Aurora was an American Christian girl group that was made up of sisters Lauren, Racquel and Rachel Smith from Georgia. The group released two albums, Aurora and Bigger than Us, and had singles "Mercy Me" and "Outta My Heart" on UK radio.

On March 1, 2001, the group performed in Tulsa, Oklahoma for the Amazing Pop Invasion tour premiere, a 30-city event headlined by Raze. The tour also featured Tammy Trent, UK DJ Doug Ross and fellow girl pop group Whisper Loud. However, Raze frontman Ja'Marc Davis was arrested that night for molesting teen girls in 1998. The remainder of the tour was cancelled after a concert of March 6, 2001, which omitted Davis and Whisper Loud. Aurora disbanded in 2002.