Jeffrey Mumford (born 1955 in Washington, D.C.) is a U.S. composer who teaches music at Lorain County Community College. He holds degrees from the University of California, Irvine (B.A., 1977) and the University of California, San Diego (M.A., 1981). He was a student of Elliott Carter and Lawrence Moss.

His music has been especially praised by the New York Times as being " a philosophy of music making that embraced both raw passion and a gentle imagistic poetry. He recently accepted a teaching position at Lorain County Community College, where he, along with poet Bruce Weigl, holds the rank of Distinguished Professor in the Division of Arts and Humanities.

Mumford's compositions, though thoroughly modern, are evocative, exploring the sensuous and tactile nature of sound in subtle and sophisticated ways.

Mumford has taught at the Washington Conservatory of Music (1989–99), served as Artist-in-Residence at Bowling Green State University (1999-00), and served as assistant professor of composition and Composer-in-Residence at the Oberlin College Conservatory of Music. He has received grants from the Guggenheim Foundation, American Music Center, Ohio Arts Council, and ASCAP Foundation, and has been awarded seven Meet the Composer grants.