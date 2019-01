Emile Joseph Christian (April 20, 1895 – December 3, 1973) (sometimes spelled Emil Christian) was an early jazz trombonist; he also played cornet and string bass. He also wrote a number of tunes, including "Meet Me At the Green Goose", "Satanic Blues", and "Mardi Gras Parade".

