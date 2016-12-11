Emile ChristianBorn 20 April 1895. Died 3 December 1973
Emile Christian
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1895-04-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f823798d-8689-4c4d-a48a-3ff97af776a2
Emile Christian Biography (Wikipedia)
Emile Joseph Christian (April 20, 1895 – December 3, 1973) (sometimes spelled Emil Christian) was an early jazz trombonist; he also played cornet and string bass. He also wrote a number of tunes, including "Meet Me At the Green Goose", "Satanic Blues", and "Mardi Gras Parade".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Emile Christian Tracks
Sort by
O Come All Ye Faithful
Emile Christian
O Come All Ye Faithful
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383x89.jpglink
O Come All Ye Faithful
Last played on
Back to artist