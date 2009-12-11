Johnny Shaker
Johnny Shaker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f820d445-b4b4-4c49-8a94-b71db6314a8d
Johnny Shaker Tracks
Sort by
Pearl River ()
Johnny Shaker
Pearl River ()
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pearl River ()
Last played on
Darren mofo mix 3
Johnny Shaker
Darren mofo mix 3
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Darren mofo mix 3
Last played on
Yo Girl
Johnny Shaker
Yo Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yo Girl
Last played on
Rock My Boat Dub
Johnny Shaker
Rock My Boat Dub
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock My Boat Dub
Last played on
Bad Instrumental
Johnny Shaker
Bad Instrumental
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bad Instrumental
Last played on
Unknown (DJ Beware and Motorpitch Remix)
Johnny Shaker
Unknown (DJ Beware and Motorpitch Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breathe
Johnny Shaker
Breathe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breathe
Last played on
The Shaman (Jundland Wastes Mix)
Johnny Shaker
The Shaman (Jundland Wastes Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bad Man Riddim
Johnny Shaker
Bad Man Riddim
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bad Man Riddim
Jazzy Olives
Johnny Shaker
Jazzy Olives
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jazzy Olives
Klambu
Johnny Shaker
Klambu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Klambu
Call Me
Johnny Shaker
Call Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Call Me
Last played on
Let It Rain
Johnny Shaker
Let It Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let It Rain
Last played on
Unknown track
Johnny Shaker
Unknown track
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unknown track
Last played on
It's A War
Johnny Shaker
It's A War
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's A War
Last played on
Unknown
Johnny Shaker
Unknown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unknown
Last played on
Track 2
Johnny Shaker
Track 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Track 2
Last played on
Untitled
Johnny Shaker
Untitled
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Untitled
Last played on
Do For Love
Johnny Shaker
Do For Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do For Love
Last played on
Bang
Johnny Shaker
Bang
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bang
Last played on
If I've Got You
Johnny Shaker
If I've Got You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I've Got You
Last played on
Strong Love
Johnny Shaker
Strong Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Strong Love
Little Secret (Jack Beats Remix)
Johnny Shaker
Little Secret (Jack Beats Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who's There (L-Vis Remix)
Johnny Shaker
Who's There (L-Vis Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who's There (L-Vis Remix)
Night Time
Johnny Shaker
Night Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Night Time
Last played on
Percussion
Johnny Shaker
Percussion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Percussion
Last played on
Work Me
Johnny Shaker
Work Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Work Me
Show Me The Door
Johnny Shaker
Show Me The Door
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Show Me The Door
Bumblebee Riddim
Johnny Shaker
Bumblebee Riddim
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bumblebee Riddim
Michael's Theme
Johnny Shaker
Michael's Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Michael's Theme
Last played on
Walk The Night
Johnny Shaker
Walk The Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walk The Night
Last played on
Unknown Title
Johnny Shaker
Unknown Title
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unknown Title
Last played on
Gonna Fly Now
Johnny Shaker
Gonna Fly Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gonna Fly Now
Last played on
claudia jingle 1
Johnny Shaker
claudia jingle 1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bigger Better (Kidd Kaos Edit)
Johnny Shaker
Bigger Better (Kidd Kaos Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bigger Better (Kidd Kaos Edit)
Last played on
The Theme from S.W.A.T.
Johnny Shaker
The Theme from S.W.A.T.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Theme from S.W.A.T.
Last played on
Johnny Shaker Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist