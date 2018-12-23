Peter Guth
Peter Guth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f81ebdb2-0347-43af-8f07-a7316f0fe19d
Peter Guth Tracks
Sort by
Spanischer Marsch Op 433
Johann Strauss II
Spanischer Marsch Op 433
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06nxv3p.jpglink
Spanischer Marsch Op 433
Last played on
Four Dances (Annina; Wein, Weib & Gesang; Sans-souci; Durch's Telephon)
Johann Strauss II
Four Dances (Annina; Wein, Weib & Gesang; Sans-souci; Durch's Telephon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06nxv3p.jpglink
Four Dances (Annina; Wein, Weib & Gesang; Sans-souci; Durch's Telephon)
Last played on
Amelie waltz
Hans Christian Lumbye
Amelie waltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Amelie waltz
Last played on
Victoria Quadrille
Hans Christian Lumbye
Victoria Quadrille
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Victoria Quadrille
Last played on
Voices of Spring - Johann Strauss
Peter Guth
Voices of Spring - Johann Strauss
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Voices of Spring - Johann Strauss
Last played on
Lleisiau'r Gwanwyn
Peter Guth
Lleisiau'r Gwanwyn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lleisiau'r Gwanwyn
Last played on
Champagne Galop
Hans Christian Lumbye
Champagne Galop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Champagne Galop
Last played on
Back to artist