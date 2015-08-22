Matty MalneckBorn 9 December 1903. Died 25 February 1981
Matty Malneck
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1903-12-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f81cf9ba-53fc-4b02-88ca-853689320111
Matty Malneck Biography (Wikipedia)
Matty Malneck (December 9, 1903 – February 25, 1981) was an American jazz bandleader, violinist, violist and songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Matty Malneck Tracks
Sort by
I Cover The Waterfront
Annette Hanshaw
I Cover The Waterfront
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzdf4.jpglink
I Cover The Waterfront
Last played on
Goody Goody
Matty Malneck
Goody Goody
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvtm.jpglink
Goody Goody
Last played on
Matty Malneck Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"Sinatra stopped all the racism in Vegas in 1964..."
-
'I would hope Frank Sinatra would get through X Factor' Simon Cowell on his idol
-
100th Anniversary of Frank Sinatra
-
Sammy Davis Jr. is inducted into the Singers' Hall of Fame
-
Dean Martin is inducted into Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
-
Frank Sinatra is nominated for the Singers Hall of Fame
Back to artist