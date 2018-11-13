Eugene IstominBorn 26 November 1925. Died 10 October 2003
Eugene Istomin
1925-11-26
Eugene Istomin Biography
Eugene George Istomin (November 26, 1925 – October 10, 2003) was an American pianist. He was famous for his work in a piano trio in which he collaborated with Isaac Stern and Leonard Rose.
Eugene Istomin Tracks
Intermezzo in B flat minor, Op.117 No.2
Johannes Brahms
Intermezzo in B flat minor, Op.117 No.2
Intermezzo in B flat minor, Op.117 No.2
Allegretto in B flat major, WoO 39
Ludwig van Beethoven
Allegretto in B flat major, WoO 39
Allegretto in B flat major, WoO 39
Sonata for Piano and Violin in E flat, Op 12 No 3
Isaac Stern
Sonata for Piano and Violin in E flat, Op 12 No 3
Sonata for Piano and Violin in E flat, Op 12 No 3
Past BBC Events
Proms 1968: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
1968-09-05T05:25:16
5
Sep
1968
Proms 1968: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
