Three Crosses
Three Crosses was an American Christian rock band from New Jersey.
The group was formed in 1994 by two friends who had played together since middle school. They had hits at Christian radio with the songs "This Is Not My Home" and "Michelangelo", and charted two albums on the Billboard Christian music charts.
