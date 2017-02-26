GilGerman singer/actor Gil Ofarim. Born 13 August 1982
Gil
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1982-08-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f816f64a-48ba-44e3-a15c-b00c3591bfc5
Gil Biography (Wikipedia)
Gil Doron Reichstadt Ofarim (born 13 August 1982 in Munich, Bavaria) is a German singer, songwriter, and occasional actor. He is currently[when?] also known as the lead singer of the bands Zoo Army and Acht.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gil Tracks
Sort by
OCD
Gil
OCD
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
OCD
Last played on
Many
Gil
Many
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Many
Last played on
Onset
Gil
Onset
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Onset
Last played on
The Pan Piper
Miles Davis
The Pan Piper
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p063dynm.jpglink
The Pan Piper
Ensemble
Last played on
Born Yesterday (Feat. Ny)
Gil
Born Yesterday (Feat. Ny)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Born Yesterday (Feat. Ny)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Gil
Gil Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist