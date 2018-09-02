Børge Rosenbaum (3 January 1909 – 23 December 2000), known professionally as Victor Borge ( BOR-gə), was a Danish and American comedian, conductor, and pianist who achieved great popularity in radio and television in the United States and Europe. His blend of music and comedy earned him the nicknames "The Clown Prince of Denmark," "The Unmelancholy Dane," and "The Great Dane."