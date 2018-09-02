Victor BorgeDanish and American comedian, conductor, and pianist. Born 3 January 1908. Died 23 December 2000
Victor Borge
1909-01-03
Victor Borge Biography (Wikipedia)
Børge Rosenbaum (3 January 1909 – 23 December 2000), known professionally as Victor Borge ( BOR-gə), was a Danish and American comedian, conductor, and pianist who achieved great popularity in radio and television in the United States and Europe. His blend of music and comedy earned him the nicknames "The Clown Prince of Denmark," "The Unmelancholy Dane," and "The Great Dane."
Victor Borge Tracks
Night and Day
Victor Borge
Night and Day
Night and Day
Mozart opera
Victor Borge
Mozart opera
Mozart opera
A Lesson In Composition
Victor Borge
A Lesson In Composition
A Lesson In Composition
Minute Waltz
Frédéric Chopin
Minute Waltz
Minute Waltz
Phonetic Punctuation
Victor Borge
Phonetic Punctuation
Phonetic Punctuation
Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2
Franz Liszt
Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2
Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2
Inflationary Language
Victor Borge
Inflationary Language
Inflationary Language
A lesson in recognition
Victor Borge
A lesson in recognition
A lesson in recognition
Family background
Victor Borge
Family background
Family background
Moonlight Sonata meets Night and Day meets Happy Birthday
Victor Borge
Moonlight Sonata meets Night and Day meets Happy Birthday
Night and Day/Happy Birthday/Chopsticks
Victor Borge
Night and Day/Happy Birthday/Chopsticks
Liebestraum
Victor Borge
Liebestraum
Liebestraum
Phonetic Pronunciation
Victor Borge
Phonetic Pronunciation
Phonetic Pronunciation
Chopsticks
Victor Borge
Chopsticks
Chopsticks
Caught in the Act
Victor Borge
Caught in the Act
Caught in the Act
Comedy In Music Vol 1
Victor Borge
Comedy In Music Vol 1
Comedy In Music Vol 1
