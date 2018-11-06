Myer Fredman (29 January 1932 – 4 July 2014) was a British-Australian conductor.

He studied at Dartington Hall and in London with Peter Gellhorn, Vilém Tauský, Sir Adrian Boult, and was assistant conductor to Otto Klemperer, Vittorio Gui, Sir John Pritchard and Sir Charles Mackerras.

He was conductor at the Glyndebourne Festival 1963–74. He was involved in the creation of Glyndebourne Touring Opera, of which he was musical director for seven years 1968-74. After moving to Australia he became musical director of the State Opera of South Australia 1974–80, and conductor and artistic associate with Opera Australia 1983–98.

Myer Fredman conducted the Australian premieres of Sir Michael Tippett's opera The Midsummer Marriage (in the presence of the composer), and Benjamin Britten's opera Death in Venice, at consecutive Adelaide Festivals.

His world-premiere recordings include Arnold Bax's 1st and 2nd symphonies and Havergal Brian's 6th symphony, all with the London Philharmonic Orchestra, and Brian's 16th symphony with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra; and Peter Sculthorpe's Piano Concerto and a television opera, Quiros. His other recordings included the music of Britten, Delius, Vaughan Williams, Respighi, Rubbra, Sir Eugene Goossens, Arthur Benjamin, Richard Meale, Robert Still, and Ross Edwards.