Jupiter Bokondji (born 1965) is a musician from Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). He and his band, Okwess International, released their first album, Hotel Univers, in May 2013 in the United Kingdom. The band was created in 1990, and they toured the African continent. However, at the same time that their popularity grew, a civil war broke out in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Some band members fled to Europe to escape violence, but Bokondji stayed in Kinshasa. As the war died down, his popularity grew again, and in 2006 he was featured in the documentary Jupiter's Dance. This brought him to the attention of U.K. producers and musicians, which led to him joining the African Express tour, the production of Hotel Univers, and performing at the 2013 Glastonbury Festival.

Bokondji's sound is a combination of Afropop, traditional Congolese rhythms, funk, and rock music. He calls this distinct sound "Bofenia Rock". His lyrics often carry political or social messages, including criticisms of the DRC government as well as positive encouragement for Africans to better realise their individual talent and potential.