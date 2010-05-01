UngdomskulenFormed 2000
Ungdomskulen
2000
Ungdomskulen Biography (Wikipedia)
Ungdomskulen (youth school) is a band from Bergen, Norway. The band has changed name several times, such as Standing Ovation, Thundersome and Goddamnit.[citation needed]
Ungdomskulen Tracks
Golden Egg / Disposable Hunk / Pink and blue checkered toenails
Idunno
Idunno (Nika Edit)
Spartacus (Live at Maida Vale)
Sleep Over Beethoven (Live at Maida Vale)
Idunno (Live at Maida Vale)
Idunno (David E Sugar's Star Patched Blanket remix)
Only In Novels
Modern Drummer
