Neville John "Noddy" Holder MBE (born 15 June 1946) is an English musician and actor. He was the lead singer and guitarist of the English band Slade, one of the UK's most successful acts of the 1970s. Holder co-wrote most of Slade's material with bass guitarist Jim Lea and is known for his powerful voice.
Noddy Holder: "My mirror hat now lives in a bank vault..." - Noddy Holder tells Johnnie Walker about his iconic mirror hat
Noddy Holder: "My mirror hat now lives in a bank vault..."
Noddy Holder in conversation - Slade's Noddy Holder chats to Johnnie Walker about his time in the band during the decade
Noddy Holder in conversation
Noddy Holder chats to Radcliffe and Maconie - Mark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie are joined by Noddy Holder of Slade.
Noddy Holder chats to Radcliffe and Maconie
Noddy Holder in conversation with Mark Radcliffe - Noddy Holder joins Mark to speak about his new book, The World According to Noddy.
Noddy Holder in conversation with Mark Radcliffe
