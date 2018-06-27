Anna McGarrigleBorn 4 December 1944
Anna McGarrigle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1944-12-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f80f2335-a09d-4538-b0a5-4cc2c9cfe8ed
Anna McGarrigle Biography (Wikipedia)
Anna McGarrigle, CM (born December 4, 1944) is a Canadian folk music singer and songwriter who recorded and performed with her sister, Kate McGarrigle, who died in 2010.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Anna McGarrigle Tracks
Sort by
Foolish You
Kate McGarrigle
Foolish You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp1p.jpglink
Foolish You
Last played on
The Swimming Song
Kate & Anna McGarrigle
The Swimming Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrbd.jpglink
The Swimming Song
Last played on
Spotlight On Christmas
Rufus Wainwright
Spotlight On Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh9n.jpglink
Spotlight On Christmas
Last played on
Talk to me of Mendocino
Kate McGarrigle
Talk to me of Mendocino
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp1p.jpglink
Talk to me of Mendocino
Last played on
School Days
Kate McGarrigle
School Days
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp1p.jpglink
School Days
Last played on
Spotlight On Christmas
Rufus Wainwright
Spotlight On Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh9n.jpglink
Spotlight On Christmas
Last played on
Goin' Back To Harlan
Kate & Anna McGarrigle
Goin' Back To Harlan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrbd.jpglink
Goin' Back To Harlan
Last played on
Kitty Come Home
Kate & Anna McGarrigle
Kitty Come Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrbd.jpglink
Kitty Come Home
Last played on
Kitty Come Home
Anna McGarrigle
Kitty Come Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kitty Come Home
Last played on
Schooldays
Anna McGarrigle
Schooldays
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Schooldays
Last played on
Be My Baby
Kate McGarrigle
Be My Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp1p.jpglink
Be My Baby
Last played on
Cool River
Anna McGarrigle
Cool River
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cool River
Last played on
Anna McGarrigle Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"Simplicity mixed with an insane sophistication" - Rufus Wainwright on Leonard
-
Rufus Wainwright Interview
-
Rufus Wainwright: "A great voice is a separate animal from yourself"
-
Jon Hillcock interviews Rufus Wainwright
-
Rufus Wainwright
-
Rufus Wainwright: "A Midsummer Night's Dream is a great one to start with".
-
'I was spending too much time in my room, with the door closed’ - Rufus Wainwright on his introduction to Shakespeare
-
Rufus Wainwright is inducted into the Singers Hall of Fame
-
Rufus Wainwright joins Mark and Stuart
-
Emmylou Harris reminisces onstage at the Ryman Auditorium
Back to artist