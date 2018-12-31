Miles MosleyBorn 1980
Miles Mosley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1980
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f80d1f12-d1a4-4aff-8bfe-9b1032e0d91b
Miles Mosley Biography (Wikipedia)
Miles Mosley is a vocalist, upright bassist, composer, arranger and producer from Hollywood, California. He was named after Miles Davis.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Miles Mosley Tracks
Sort by
Young Lion
Miles Mosley
Young Lion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Young Lion
Last played on
Abraham
Miles Mosley
Abraham
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Abraham
Last played on
More Than This
Miles Mosley
More Than This
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
More Than This
Last played on
Planetary Prince
Miles Mosley
Planetary Prince
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Planetary Prince
Last played on
Reap A Soul
Miles Mosley
Reap A Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reap A Soul
Last played on
Playlists featuring Miles Mosley
Back to artist