Spice were a British pop rock and rhythm and blues band featuring David Byron (vocals), Mick Box (guitar), Paul Newton (bass guitar), Alex Napier (drums) and Colin Wood (keyboards). (Napier was a replacement for drummer Nigel Pegrum; Pegrum would later join folk rock stalwarts Steeleye Span).

In late 1969, organist Ken Hensley, formerly of The Gods and Toe Fat joined. The band's last concert was on 21 February 1970 at St Mary's College in Twickenham, supporting Deep Purple - the band changed its name to Uriah Heep shortly after. The first concert as Uriah Heep was on 20 March at the Technical College in Salisbury.