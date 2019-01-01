SpiceForerunner to Uriah Heep. Formed 1967. Disbanded 1970
Spice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f80ae4ea-3041-4d9c-87e2-f5962da510be
Spice Biography (Wikipedia)
Spice were a British pop rock and rhythm and blues band featuring David Byron (vocals), Mick Box (guitar), Paul Newton (bass guitar), Alex Napier (drums) and Colin Wood (keyboards). (Napier was a replacement for drummer Nigel Pegrum; Pegrum would later join folk rock stalwarts Steeleye Span).
In late 1969, organist Ken Hensley, formerly of The Gods and Toe Fat joined. The band's last concert was on 21 February 1970 at St Mary's College in Twickenham, supporting Deep Purple - the band changed its name to Uriah Heep shortly after. The first concert as Uriah Heep was on 20 March at the Technical College in Salisbury.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Spice Tracks
Sort by
Spice Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist