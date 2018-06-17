Fernand TerbyBelgian conductor. Born 13 April 1928. Died 30 September 2004
Fernand Terby
1928-04-13
Willem de Zwijger - overture
Jef van Hoof
Symphony no.1 in A major (1938)
Jef van Hoof
Orchestra
