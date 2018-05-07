O.C.East-coast US rapper Omar Credle. Born 13 May 1971
O.C.
1971-05-13
O.C. Biography (Wikipedia)
Omar Credle (born May 13, 1971), better known by his stage name, O.C., is an American rapper and member of the group D.I.T.C., who has been involved with several renowned underground hip hop groups: Crooklyn Dodgers '95, Luv NY, Perestroika.
O.C. Tracks
Time's Up
O.C.
Time's Up
Time's Up
Dangerous (feat. Big L)
O.C.
Dangerous (feat. Big L)
Dangerous (feat. Big L)
Metal Thangz (feat. O.C.)
Street Smartz
Metal Thangz (feat. O.C.)
Metal Thangz (feat. O.C.)
Dangerous
O.C.
Dangerous
Dangerous
Times Up (M Phazes Remix)
O.C.
Times Up (M Phazes Remix)
Times Up (M Phazes Remix)
My World
O.C.
My World
My World
