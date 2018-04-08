The DelicatesFormed 1958
The Delicates
1958
The Delicates Biography (Wikipedia)
The Delicates, were a three-girl singing group, made up of members Denise Ferri, Arleen Lanzotti, and Peggy Santiglia. The group was formed in 1958 while all three members were attending Elementary School # Eight, in Belleville, New Jersey.
The Delicates Tracks
Too Young To Date
BLACK & WHITE THUNDERBIRD
Ronnie Is My Lover
I've Been Hurt
Stop Shovin' Me Around
Comin' Down With Love
The Delicates Links
