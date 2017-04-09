Tim Flavin (born January 13, 1959) is the first American actor to be presented with the 1984 Laurence Olivier Award for his performance in Rodgers and Hart’s ON YOUR TOES at the Palace Theatre in London's West End. His impressive career as a song and dance man prompted one critic to say, “When God created musicals, it was because he knew that Tim Flavin would come along (The Scotsman 26 Feb. 02).” Tim has performed extensively on Broadway and in the West End, in film and television, and as a voice artist for almost forty years. Mr Flavin’s musical theatre directorial resume spans over twenty-five years of work ranging from the classics to English pantomime. His professional experience across the entertainment industry spectrum makes him uniquely qualified as Director of Musical Theatre (The Arden School of Theatre, Manchester UK) to impart the finer points of practical stagecraft and instil the passion and creative initiative vital to the realisation of artistic potential and ambition to achieve. Tim has held his position as Director of Musical Theatre at The Arden School of Theatre since 2013 and has also taught and directed at the Guilford School of Acting, London School of Musical Theatre and The Brit School. Tim continues to work as a freelance performer and director maintaining a current connection to the industry with its movers and shakers.