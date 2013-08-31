sugaspottActive in ZIM (2002 - 2005) & UK (2008 - Present). Born 14 June 1984
1984-06-14
sugaspott Biography (Wikipedia)
Shingirai Kaserera (born June 14, 1984) is a Zimbabwean rapper, known as Sugaspott. Born and raised in Zimbabwe before moving to London and currently resident in the United Kingdom. He became the first rap artist to headline on the main stage at Brentford Festival in 2010 and returning again in 2013. He represented Zimbabwe at the Golborne World Music Festival in 2010.
