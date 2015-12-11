Fartein ValenBorn 25 August 1887. Died 14 December 1952
Fartein Valen
1887-08-25
Fartein Valen Biography (Wikipedia)
Fartein Valen (25 August 1887 – 14 December 1952) was a Norwegian composer, notable for his work in atonal polyphonic music. He developed a polyphony similar to Bach's counterpoint, but based on motivic working and dissonance rather than harmonic progression.
The Churchyard by the Sea , Op 20
