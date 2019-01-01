Marcia GriffithsBorn 23 November 1949
Marcia Griffiths
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqlzn.jpg
1949-11-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f7fb3771-3dc1-4b7b-b144-7f0a43fa1422
Marcia Griffiths Biography (Wikipedia)
Marcia Llyneth Griffiths (born 23 November 1949) is a Jamaican singer. One reviewer described her by noting "she is known primarily for her strong, smooth-as-mousse love songs and captivating live performances".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marcia Griffiths Performances & Interviews
- Freddie McGregor & Marcia Griffiths Freestyle for Seani Bhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wxcz1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wxcz1.jpg2016-06-01T10:25:00.000ZReggae royalty Freddie McGregor & Marcia Griffiths delivered this special freestyle.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03wxd9w
Freddie McGregor & Marcia Griffiths Freestyle for Seani B
Marcia Griffiths Tracks
Sort by
I Shall Sing
Marcia Griffiths
I Shall Sing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlzn.jpglink
I Shall Sing
Last played on
Freedom (feat. Beres Hammond, J Boog, Marcia Griffiths & Lutan Fyah)
Bulby York
Freedom (feat. Beres Hammond, J Boog, Marcia Griffiths & Lutan Fyah)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br57r.jpglink
Freedom (feat. Beres Hammond, J Boog, Marcia Griffiths & Lutan Fyah)
Performer
Last played on
Automatic (feat. Marcia Griffiths)
Busy Signal
Automatic (feat. Marcia Griffiths)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5l8.jpglink
Automatic (feat. Marcia Griffiths)
Last played on
Don't Let Me Down
Marcia Griffiths
Don't Let Me Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlzn.jpglink
Don't Let Me Down
Last played on
Electric Boogie
Marcia Griffiths
Electric Boogie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlzn.jpglink
Electric Boogie
Last played on
Feelin' Soul Daddy Remix (Rodigan Dubplate)
Bob Andy
Feelin' Soul Daddy Remix (Rodigan Dubplate)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br63p.jpglink
Feelin' Soul Daddy Remix (Rodigan Dubplate)
Last played on
Feel Like Jumping
Marcia Griffiths
Feel Like Jumping
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlzn.jpglink
Feel Like Jumping
Last played on
Band Of Gold
Marcia Griffiths
Band Of Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlzn.jpglink
Band Of Gold
Last played on
Bulby York
Freedom
Bulby York
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br57r.jpglink
Bulby York
Last played on
Trenchtown Rock
Marcia Griffiths
Trenchtown Rock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlzn.jpglink
Trenchtown Rock
Last played on
The First Time Ever I Saw Your FAce GURUS CHOICE
Marcia Griffiths
The First Time Ever I Saw Your FAce GURUS CHOICE
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlzn.jpglink
I Don't Care
Marcia Griffiths
I Don't Care
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlzn.jpglink
I Don't Care
Last played on
Stepping Out Of Babylon (1Xtra in Jamaica, 2 February 2016)
Marcia Griffiths
Stepping Out Of Babylon (1Xtra in Jamaica, 2 February 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlzn.jpglink
Steppin' In A Babylon Dubplate
Marcia Griffiths
Steppin' In A Babylon Dubplate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlzn.jpglink
Electric Slide
Marcia Griffiths
Electric Slide
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlzn.jpglink
Electric Slide
Last played on
Holding You Dub
RSD
Holding You Dub
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlzn.jpglink
Holding You Dub
Last played on
Gypsy Man
Marcia Griffiths
Gypsy Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlzn.jpglink
Gypsy Man
Last played on
Tell Me Now
Marcia Griffiths
Tell Me Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlzn.jpglink
Tell Me Now
Last played on
Stepping Out Of Babylon
Marcia Griffiths
Stepping Out Of Babylon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlzn.jpglink
Stepping Out Of Babylon
Last played on
I Feel Like Jumping (Daytoner edit)
Marcia Griffiths
I Feel Like Jumping (Daytoner edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlzn.jpglink
Marcia Griffiths Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist