London Contemporary Voices
London Contemporary Voices Performances & Interviews
The London Contemporary Voices Choir cover 'Santa Claus is Coming To Town'
2017-12-24
Here is a bespoke cover of 'Santa Claus is Coming To Town' by the London Contemporary Voices Choir
The London Contemporary Voices Choir cover 'Fitzpleasure'
2017-12-24
Here is a bespoke cover of Alt-J's 'Fitzpleasure' by the London Contemporary Voices Choir
The London Contemporary Voices Choir cover 'Green Garden'
2017-12-24
Here is a bespoke cover of Laura Mvula's 'Green Garden' by the London Contemporary Voices Choir
The London Contemporary Voices Choir cover 'Laura'
2017-12-24
Here is a bespoke cover of Bat For Lashes 'Laura' by the London Contemporary Voices Choir
The London Contemporary Voices Choir in session
2017-12-24
The London Contemporary Voices Choir join Mary Anne to perform five bespoke covers, including a Christmas carol!
Best bits from The Songs of Scott Walker (1967-70) (2017)
2017-07-28
Highlights from the Songs of Scott Walker Prom.
Tracks
Paranoid Android (6 Music Session)
Green Garden (6 Music Session)
Fitzpleasure (6 Music Session)
Laura (6 Music Session)
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town (6 Music Session)
Get Behind Me - BBC Prom 2017
Jarvis Cocker
The Seventh Seal (BBC Prom 2017)
John Grant
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 15: The Songs of Scott Walker (1967–70)
Royal Albert Hall
25
Jul
2017
