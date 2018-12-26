Camp Cope are an Australian alternative rock trio from Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Founded in 2015, the group consists of singer and guitarist Georgia "Maq" McDonald (daughter of Hugh McDonald), bassist Kelly-Dawn “Kelso” Hellmrich, and drummer Sarah "Thomo" Thompson. Camp Cope are signed with independent Melbourne label Poison City Records.

Their eponymous debut album, released in April 2016, reached the top 40 in the ARIA Albums Chart, and was nominated for a J Award for Australian Album of the Year. They were also nominated in six categories at the inaugural National Live Music Awards and won the 'Heatseeker Award'. Website Faster Louder choose Camp Cope's self-titled debut album as their Album of the Year for 2016. The group also won Best Emerging Act at the 2016 The Age Music Victoria Awards.

Camp Cope has been described as "part Courtney Barnett, part Juliana Hatfield", and "melodic, uplifting and aching".