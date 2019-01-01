Sven Lõhmus (born 13 July 1972) is an Estonian pop-composer, producer and lyricist.

He has worked with leading artists of Estonia, including Vanilla Ninja (of which he was also manager), Suntribe, Urban Symphony, Grete Paia, Laura Põldvere, and Getter Jaani. Three times, in 2003, 2004, 2010, he won the award for "Best Author" from the "Eesti Popmuusika Aastaauhinnad". He was also the lead singer of two bands, Mr. Happyman and Black Velvet.