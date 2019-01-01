Sven LõhmusBorn 13 July 1972
Sven Lõhmus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1972-07-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f7f8d312-9f13-4fae-8290-e94abc95a284
Sven Lõhmus Biography (Wikipedia)
Sven Lõhmus (born 13 July 1972) is an Estonian pop-composer, producer and lyricist.
He has worked with leading artists of Estonia, including Vanilla Ninja (of which he was also manager), Suntribe, Urban Symphony, Grete Paia, Laura Põldvere, and Getter Jaani. Three times, in 2003, 2004, 2010, he won the award for "Best Author" from the "Eesti Popmuusika Aastaauhinnad". He was also the lead singer of two bands, Mr. Happyman and Black Velvet.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sven Lõhmus Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist