RajaganapathySouth Indian Playback Singer. Born 19 September 1998
Rajaganapathy
1998-09-19
Rajaganapathy Biography (Wikipedia)
Rajaganapathy was born in Melur, Madurai. He learned Carnatic music from the age of three . He became known for appearing on the reality television show Airtel Super Singer.
Rajaganapathy Tracks
Sarkar (Cover Mashup) (feat. Allan Preetham)
Baby (Tamil Language Version)
Singakutty
