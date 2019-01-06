LENCanadian Alt Rock Group. Formed 1991
1991
LEN Biography (Wikipedia)
Len is a Canadian alternative rock duo from Toronto, Ontario. The band consists of siblings Marc Costanzo (vocals, guitar) and Sharon Costanzo (vocals, bass) and a revolving lineup of touring and studio musicians.
Steal My Sunshine
Steal My Sunshine
Steal My Sunshine
