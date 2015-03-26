Cold CaveFormed 2007
Cold Cave
Cold Cave is the moniker for the music of Wesley Eisold based in Los Angeles and New York City whose music is described as a "collage of darkwave, noise, and synthpop". A number of reviewers note the affinity with early 1980's post-punk and early synthpop, in particular Joy Division.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Black Moon
Black Asteroid
Black Moon
Black Moon
Believe In My Blood
Cold Cave
Believe In My Blood
Believe In My Blood
Confetti
Cold Cave
Confetti
Confetti
the Great Pan Is Dead
Cold Cave
the Great Pan Is Dead
the Great Pan Is Dead
Life Magazine (Optimo (Espacio) Remix)
Cold Cave
Life Magazine (Optimo (Espacio) Remix)
Life Magazine
Cold Cave
Life Magazine
Life Magazine
Love Comes Close
Cold Cave
Love Comes Close
Death Comes Close
Cold Cave
Death Comes Close
Death Comes Close
heaven was full
Cold Cave
heaven was full
heaven was full
