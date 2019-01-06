Clifford T. WardBorn 10 February 1944. Died 18 December 2001
Clifford T. Ward
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqtpr.jpg
1944-02-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f7f182b1-9659-4086-b9f2-837649c4d43a
Clifford T. Ward Biography (Wikipedia)
Clifford Thomas Ward (10 February 1944 – 18 December 2001) was an English singer-songwriter, best known for his career as a solo artist.
Ward's 1973 album Home Thoughts remains his best known recording, and he had hit singles with songs such as "Gaye" and "Scullery". His reluctance to tour in support of recorded work may have affected his chances of more substantial mainstream success.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Clifford T. Ward Tracks
Sort by
Home Thoughts From Abroad
Clifford T. Ward
Home Thoughts From Abroad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtpr.jpglink
Home Thoughts From Abroad
Last played on
Coathanger
Clifford T. Ward
Coathanger
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtpr.jpglink
Coathanger
Last played on
Jig-Saw Girl
Clifford T. Ward
Jig-Saw Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtpr.jpglink
Jig-Saw Girl
Last played on
Best Is Yet To Come
Clifford T. Ward
Best Is Yet To Come
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtpr.jpglink
Best Is Yet To Come
Last played on
Gaye
Clifford T. Ward
Gaye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtpr.jpglink
Gaye
Last played on
Wherewithall
Clifford T. Ward
Wherewithall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtpr.jpglink
Wherewithall
Last played on
The Dubious Circus Co
Clifford T. Ward
The Dubious Circus Co
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtpr.jpglink
The Dubious Circus Co
Last played on
Scullery
Clifford T. Ward
Scullery
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtpr.jpglink
Scullery
Last played on
Time The Magician
Clifford T. Ward
Time The Magician
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtpr.jpglink
Time The Magician
Last played on
Still Not Free
Clifford T. Ward
Still Not Free
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtpr.jpglink
Still Not Free
Last played on
A Day To Myself
Clifford T. Ward
A Day To Myself
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtpr.jpglink
A Day To Myself
Last played on
Someone I Know
Clifford T. Ward
Someone I Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtpr.jpglink
Someone I Know
Last played on
Watchin' The TV News
Clifford T. Ward
Watchin' The TV News
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtpr.jpglink
Watchin' The TV News
Last played on
Clifford T. Ward Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist