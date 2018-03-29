Gabby PahinuiBorn 22 April 1921. Died 13 October 1980
Gabby Pahinui
Philip Kunia Pahinui (April 22, 1921 – October 13, 1980) was a slack-key guitarist and singer of Hawaiian music.
Born into a struggling family, Gabby was born Charles Kapono Kahahawai Jr. and later hānaied with his brother and one of his sisters to Philip and Emily Pahinui and raised in the impoverished district of Kaka'ako in Honolulu in the 1920s ("all tin roofs and kinda falling apart"). He spent his childhood supporting his family by selling newspapers and shining shoes. He dropped out of school after 5th grade at Pohukaina School.
