GillanFormed July 1978. Disbanded December 1982
Gillan
1978-07
Gillan Biography (Wikipedia)
Gillan was a rock band formed in 1978 by Deep Purple vocalist Ian Gillan. Gillan was one of the hard rock bands to make a significant impact and commercial success in the United Kingdom during the early 1980s, with 5 albums in the Top 20.
Gillan Tracks
No Laughting In Heaven (Radio 1 Session, 23 Mar 1982)
Gillan
No Laughting In Heaven (Radio 1 Session, 23 Mar 1982)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr7z.jpglink
Vengeance (Radio 1 Session, 23 Mar 1982)
Gillan
Vengeance (Radio 1 Session, 23 Mar 1982)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr7z.jpglink
Mutually Assured Destruction (Radio 1 Session, 23 Mar 1982)
Gillan
Mutually Assured Destruction (Radio 1 Session, 23 Mar 1982)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr7z.jpglink
Trouble
Gillan
Trouble
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr7z.jpglink
Trouble
Last played on
LIVING FOR THE CITY
Gillan
LIVING FOR THE CITY
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr7z.jpglink
LIVING FOR THE CITY
Last played on
No Laughting In Heaven
Gillan
No Laughting In Heaven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr7z.jpglink
No Laughting In Heaven
Last played on
New Orleans
Gillan
New Orleans
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr7z.jpglink
New Orleans
Last played on
Restless
Gillan
Restless
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Restless
Performer
Last played on
Purple Sky
Gillan
Purple Sky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr7z.jpglink
Purple Sky
Last played on
Tonight
Gillan
Tonight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr7z.jpglink
Tonight
Last played on
