DJ Scene is an American producer and DJ.

Scene has performed with a variety of different artists, including 50 Cent, Ludacris, Nas, Tiesto, Busta Rhymes, Benny Benassi, Jurassic 5, Fedde Le Grand, The Roots, De La Soul, Naughty By Nature, Lil Jon, DJ Premier, DJ AM, Common, Public Enemy, Sir Mix-A-Lot, and Method Man.