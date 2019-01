Scene has performed with a variety of different artists, including 50 Cent, Ludacris, Nas, Tiesto, Busta Rhymes, Benny Benassi, Jurassic 5, Fedde Le Grand, The Roots, De La Soul, Naughty By Nature, Lil Jon, DJ Premier, DJ AM, Common, Public Enemy, Sir Mix-A-Lot, and Method Man.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia