Sean KingstonBorn 3 February 1990
Sean Kingston
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqlzm.jpg
1990-02-03
Sean Kingston Biography (Wikipedia)
KiSean Anderson (born February 3, 1990), known professionally as Sean Kingston, is a Jamaican-American singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer whose first album, Sean Kingston, was released in 2007.
Sean Kingston Tracks
Fire Burning
Beautiful Girls
Give It To Me Twice (feat. Sean Kingston & Rich the Kid)
One Away
Saare Mundeya Nu (feat. Sean Kingston & Alam)
