Hot ButterFormed 1971. Disbanded 1978
Hot Butter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f7ea1e79-21bf-4dc9-a427-d2c43f5aadd0
Hot Butter Biography (Wikipedia)
Hot Butter was an American instrumental cover band fronted by the keyboard player Stan Free. The other band members were Dave Mullaney, John Abbott, Bill Jerome, Steve Jerome, and Danny Jordan. They were best known for their 1972 cover of the Moog synthpop instrumental, "Popcorn", originally recorded by its composer, Gershon Kingsley, in 1969. The track became an international hit, selling a million copies in France, 250,000 in the United Kingdom, and over two million globally.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hot Butter Tracks
Sort by
Popcorn
Hot Butter
Popcorn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cm4j9.jpglink
Popcorn
Last played on
Playlists featuring Hot Butter
Hot Butter Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist